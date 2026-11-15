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UK Considering New Technology Policy
By Mable Cundiff,5 days ago
The University of Kentucky is considering a new technology policy that impacts anyone who uses campus technology or accesses its internet. The proposed policy outlines what users can do while using the university’s technology resources, which includes “all software, data, accounts, devices, licenses and networks owned, managed or facilitated by UK including the use of university networks by personal devices.”