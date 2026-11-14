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Seattle Men Accused of $5.6M Retail Scam Using Tumblers, Fake Returns
By Brian Cook,2 days ago
Two men accused of running a nationwide retail theft operation that prosecutors say netted more than $5.6 million in stolen goods were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Brian Vinh Pham, 29, of Arlington, Texas, and Romar Aragon Noto, 22, of North Hills, California, face a three-count federal indictment charging conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and money laundering.
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