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Twins' Trevor Larnach: Undergoes surgery
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Larnach underwent surgery on his left wrist Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Larnach's wrist forced him onto the injured list in mid-September, putting an early end to a strong season in which he slashed .269/.352/.436 across 433 plate appearances. Assuming his recovery goes smoothly, the 29-year-old is expected to resume a full hitting program in January and should be ready to go by the time spring training begins.