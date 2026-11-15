undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
James Brown, Cedric Taylor III post double-doubles to guide Howard to 64-58 victory over Davidson
4 days ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. -- James Brown and Cedric Taylor III finished with double-doubles to lead Howard to a 64-58 victory over Davidson on Saturday night. Brown totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bison (3-2), while Taylor added 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Drew Harris went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.