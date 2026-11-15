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No. 9 field hockey rallies past Wesleyan with three goals in fourth quarter
5 days ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Hamilton College's Isabelle Nahon '27 scored two goals, including the winner with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter, and the Continentals rallied for a 4-3 win against the Wesleyan University Cardinals in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship at Middlebury College's Peter Kohn Field on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14.