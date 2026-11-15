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New Mexico United vs. Sacramento Republic: The Showdown Out West
4 days ago
Editor’s Note: due to the airline disruptions over the weekend, this game was postponed for one day and will now be played on Monday. Details below. Statistically speaking, the Western Conference was far more competitive this year. Want proof? Well, the conference top seed wasn’t settled until the final kicks of the regular season. Literally. New Mexico United knew a win would lock them in, but their match with El Paso was 0-0 as the clock struck the 90th minute. It took a fourth minute stoppage time goal from Valentin Noël to give them the victory, and the top seed. For Sacramento Republic, they hosted the stubborn but unlucky Oakland Roots knowing that they needed a win to secure second. They were down at halftime, tied it in the final ten minutes, then won it right on the stroke of regulation. That gave United 52 points to Sacramento’s 51. Now the two are one game away from the USL Championship Final. If any two teams in the West were going to end up here, it was these two.