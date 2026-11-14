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Whitehaven Marching Band Carries Memphis Pride to DC Veterans Parade
By Andre Washington,4 days ago
Whitehaven High School’s Sounds of Perfection marching band traded Memphis streets for Constitution Avenue, representing the city at the National Veterans Parade in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The Memphis band joined marching units, military ceremonial groups, veterans service organizations, and community performers from across the country for an event built around honoring the men and women who served.
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