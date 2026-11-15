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Diving deeper into Cavs 127-117 win over Mavs: Tyrese Proctor leads bench crew to unexpected victory
By Jackson Flickinger,5 days ago
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers all but punted this game after not getting back from Miami until late this morning. They rested four of the five starters from last night's game (Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Jarrett Allen, Peyton Watson) rather than risk injury on the second night of a back-to-back. Yet sometimes, the receiving team muffs the punt.