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Clark County Council Weighs $22 Fee to Save Conservation District From Collapse
By Brian Cook,4 days ago
Clark County Public Service Center — Reported Venue for Proposed Fee Hearing. The Clark Conservation District says it could be forced to slash services to farmers across Clark County unless the county council approves a stable funding source at a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The agency, which has operated entirely on competitive grants and contracts for its 84-year history, is asking the council to adopt rates and charges of up to $22.37 per parcel plus 10 cents per acre, collected alongside property taxes.
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