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Seattle Mail Carrier Chased as Chips Dumped in Van Over Ballot Dispute, Man Charged
By Brian Cook,4 days ago
2300 E. John St. — Approximate Site of Mail-Carrier Confrontation. A Seattle mail carrier says he considered climbing a fence into a neighboring apartment complex to escape a man who poured a bag of tortilla chips into his postal van, swung at his head, and chased him around the vehicle while accusing him of stealing a ballot. The confrontation, which unfolded on the 2300 block of East John Street around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, ended with the man arrested and booked into King County Jail, and the Seattle City Attorney's Office has now filed a single count of assault against him in Seattle Municipal Court.
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