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Forget Bear Lake, Visit The Western Region's Lesser-Known, High-Elevation Escape With Fishing And Clear Waters
By Melanie Johnson,4 days ago
Hike the easy 1.4-mile out-and-back trail at Rocky Mountain National Park, and you could find yourself standing at the edge of Bear Lake gazing at its sparkling alpine waters. Sure, this popular, high-elevation escape is worth seeing, but more than likely you'll be sharing the scenery with many other parkgoers. For a more peaceful retreat, head to Lizard Lake between Marble and the old mining town of Crystal, Colorado. Nestled quietly inside White River National Forest, this 5-acre backcountry lake is the kind of place where you can cast a line, hike secluded trails, and soak up the simple joys of being outdoors — without competing for parking or applying for seasonal online permits.
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