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Kern Water Board Upset: Challenger Parada Apparently Ousts Longtime Incumbent Johnson
By Katie Bhatt,3 days ago
A water board election that normally draws little notice has turned into one of Kern County's more dramatic down-ballot stories this fall. Mary Parada, a challenger who got involved in local water politics through river-advocacy work, appears to have defeated longtime incumbent Tammy Johnson for the Division 4 seat on the Kern County Water Agency board, with 52.58% of the vote to Johnson's 47.42% in the count so far.
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