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Nov 21: 2026 Sugarplum Market
9 days ago
When: Nov 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Annabella at Cedar Glen, 5264 Rustic Trail, Huntsville. Celebrate the holiday season at the Southern Sugarplum Market, featuring local artisans selling handmade gifts, festive décor, sweet treats, and unique Christmas treasures. Visitors can browse beneath twinkling trees, enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, and experience a festive shopping atmosphere filled with Southern charm.