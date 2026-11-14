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4K restoration of 2006 Korean monster movie The Host (괴물) in Pittsburgh, November 21 - 23.
12 days ago
A 4K restoration of the 2006 Korean monster movie The Host (괴물) will play in Pittsburgh from November 21 through 23. Careless American military personnel dump chemicals into South Korea's Han River. Several years later, a creature emerges from the tainted waters and sinks its ravenous jaws into local residents. It abducts Hyun-seo (A-sung Ko) the daughter of Kang-du (Kang-ho Song), who works at a food-stand on the banks of the river. The government announces that the monstrous thing is the Host of an unidentified virus. Having feared the worst, Kang-du receives a phone call from his daughter who is frightened, but very much alive. Kang-du soon makes plans to infiltrate the forbidden zone near the Han River to rescue his daughter.