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Celtics drop first game of season
4 days ago
The Maine Celtics turned the ball over 25 times and were out-scored 43-28 in the 4th quarter, falling to the Delaware Blue Coats 130-119. Maine (3-1) led by as many as eleven points but couldn’t hold the lead in the 4th. Maine was led by Milos Uzan who finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Dillon Mitchell recorded his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Amari Williams added 19 points in the loss, while Hayden Gray led the bench with 16 points. Gabe McGlothan and Tucker DeVries each scored 13 points for Maine.