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Join the Board of Directors of Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens
By Kathleen Donner,4 days ago
Are you passionate about the environment? Do you want to invest in Ward 7 and communities East of the River? Do you want a seat at the table where decisions about good non-profit governance are made? Then apply to serve as a Board Director of Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. They value diverse perspectives and backgrounds and encourage all interested individuals to apply. Experience or skills in fundraising, human resources, accounting or marketing are particularly needed. For more information or to apply, email their Governance & Recruitment Chair, Briana Millage at brianamarybeth@gmail.com.