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ANC 7D Discusses RFK Redevelopment
By Sarah Payne,4 days ago
As the DC Council considers the Robert F. Kennedy Campus Master Plan Approval Resolution of 2026 and the accompanying RFK Master Plan, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners had another opportunity to submit community feedback. In August, the commission sent a resolution to the Office of Planning (OP) expressing concerns, particularly regarding proposed parking plans, traffic and transit, public safety and noise in the community.