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The Annual Frederick Douglass Oratorical Contest
By Kathleen Donner,4 days ago
Every year, the National Park Service hosts an oratorical contest at the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, 1411 W St. SE. Students ages six to eighteen of all abilities are invited to memorize and perform part of a Douglass speech before a panel of judges, experiencing the transformative power of language that Douglass discovered as a young man. This year’s contest is Nov. 17 to 21, with both online and in-person participation. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-selected basis until time slots are filled or Nov. 10, whichever comes first. First-place winners will be invited to perform at the annual Frederick Douglass Birthday event in Washington, DC, in February 2027 or at a program at the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in July 2027. nps.gov/frdo/learn/kidsyouth/oratorical-contest.