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Greenwood Sting Nabs Truck Driver Who Called It a Social Experiment
By Sarah Thompson,4 days ago
Greenwood Police Department — Truck Driver Questioning Location. A 57-year-old truck driver from Lucerne was arrested in Greenwood after arriving in a semi-truck to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl, according to FOX59. Robert McElrath faces charges of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level 6 felony, and child solicitation, a level 5 felony. The allegations have not been adjudicated.
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