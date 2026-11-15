The professional wrestling career of Sherilyn Guerrero is off to a very strong start as the third-generation wrestler won her debut match.

Guerrero, the daughter of Eddie Guerrero, competed at Reality of Wrestling’s ‘Fall Fury’ event on November 14, where she defeated Mystii Marks.

Guerrero paid tribute to her family both before and during the match, including involving a lowrider in her entrance as a nod to her late father.

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Displaying impressive form for someone in their first match, the finish saw Guerrero escape Marks’ attempt at a Gory special before getting the roll-up win.

Sherilyn grabbed a handful of tights to help secure the win, in another nod to her father’s cheating ways. She also used the Three Amigos in the match.

The match had been building since October, when Sherilyn and Marks came face-to-face during Reality of Wrestling’s Sherri Martel Classic.

Marks blamed Guerrero for losing her match and eventually hit her, which led Sherilyn to grab a microphone and challenge her to the match.