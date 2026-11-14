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Lions Roll Past Augustana in 99-51 Victory
12 days ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Missouri Southern State (2-1) used a 16-0 first-quarter run and defeated Augustana (SD) (2-1) 99-51 Saturday night at Jerry M. Hughes Athletics Center. Missouri Southern forced 25 turnovers, turned them into 29 points and finished with 14 steals. It also controlled the glass 49-32 and outscored Augustana (SD) 54-22 in the paint. The Lions scored 28 points in the first quarter and 30 in the fourth while holding Augustana (SD) to 18 or fewer in every quarter.