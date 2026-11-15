undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
To watch and watch for: Week of Nov. 15
By ARTS EDITORS,4 days ago
Enjoy Thanksgiving break with these picks from the Arts Editors!. Fall recess is approaching, and whether or not you’re celebrating Thanksgiving, the days off will be a much appreciated break from all our academic and professional obligations. If you find yourself looking for activities to fill the time, we’ve got plenty of recommendations for you. From novels to films to music, we have a wide range of selections to point you towards. We also have events for this week and the next — in case you’re in Baltimore for the break!