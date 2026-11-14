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Company behind Earhart search seeking to explore seabed between Guam, Wake
By Walter Ulloa,13 days ago
A company whose chief executive led a 2023 search for Amelia Earhart’s missing plane now wants federal permission to explore the seabed between Guam and Wake Island. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will take public comment on the application from Eco Minerals Inc. at a virtual hearing from 6 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Guam time.