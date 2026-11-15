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UFC 334 Recap and Reaction
By Vince McKee,4 days ago
UFC 334 took place from MSG tonight and featured a massive double main event. Let’s get to the quick hits of the night. Amanda Nunes won the first 3 minutes of the opening round of her fight by out striking the champ until Harrison got her down and dominated on the mat with submission holds to win the first round. It played out like we thought with Nunes on the feet and Harrison on the ground doing what we thought they would.