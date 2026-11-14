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Buhler Earns Sectional Victory Over Wamego
By Matt Atherton,2 days ago
Buhler head football coach Steve Warner has unabashedly called this playoff run a revenge tour. The tour started last week against Great Bend, which had gotten the better of the Crusaders in their previous three matchups. Buhler settled that score with a 49–12 drubbing. Last night, the tour moved to Wamego, where Buhler avenged last year’s season-ending loss to the Red Raiders with a 36-20 victory.
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