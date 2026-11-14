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Little River Handles Victoria Again, Advances to Substate
By Bruce Buethe,4 days ago
For the second time this season, two of the most successful programs in Kansas eight-man football history met on the field in Little River. For Little River, this was expected. For the Victoria Knights, it was a chance to show off the vast improvement the young squad had made. Little River came into the game bruised and wounded, setting up the potential for a huge upset.
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