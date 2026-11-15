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Midlothian Heritage Scores 24 Unanswered Points to Rally Past Killeen Ellison, 31-21
By Nicolas Hernandez,4 days ago
Midlothian, TX – After quickly falling behind, the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars battled back to take down Killeen Ellison 31-21 Friday night in the first round of the Texas high school football playoffs. The Jaguars scored 24 unanswered points behind a dominant second-half passing attack to overcome the early deficit and continue their playoff journey.