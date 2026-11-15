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UFC Officially Announces Return to Cleveland
By Vince McKee,4 days ago
During the UFC 334 Event tonight, the promotion officially announced their return to Cleveland will take place Feb 13, 2027. It will be the promotions first event in Cleveland since UFC 203 held on September 2016. The card is scheduled to main evented by Bo Nickal vs Joe Pyfer. This fight was originally slated for UFC 335 before being moved back to headline this show instead.