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Andale Shakes Off Slow Start in Big Sectional Win
By Dylan Sherwood,3 days ago
For the first time this season, the Andale football team trailed early in its Class 3A sectional game against Hoisington on Friday night. After a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, the Cardinals scored two plays later, taking an early 8-0 lead. Andale was able to respond on the next drive with a Cruz Kaiser 1-yard touchdown run, setting the tone and never looking back in a 45-8 victory over the Cardinals.