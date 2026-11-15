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Canaryville Crisis Center Offers Alternative to the ER, No Appointment Needed
By Richard M. Sullivan,4 days ago
Thresholds Center for Mental Wellbeing – South — Approximate Site of The Living Room. A new kind of mental health refuge opened Friday on Chicago's South Side, offering people in crisis a couch and a counselor instead of a waiting room and a triage nurse. Thresholds launched The Living Room, an around-the-clock alternative to the emergency room, at its South Side Center for Mental Wellbeing in Canaryville.
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