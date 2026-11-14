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Volleyball Sweeps Saint Leo in Senior Night
4 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Atlantic's volleyball team swept Saint Leo 3-0 on Saturday at Rubin Arena, winning 25-13, 25-17, 25-14. It was Senior Night for Julianna Imbuzeiro, Nae Jordan and Maygan Miller-Garcia. The Sailfish hit .336 with 46 kills while holding Saint Leo to a .076 hitting percentage and 25 kills. The Sailfish also had a 54-42 edge in digs and served seven aces, and they turned a 9-7 deficit into a 13-9 lead in the second set.