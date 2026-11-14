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Where to find skating, sledding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling
By Metro Monthly staff,2 days ago
Where to find skating, sledding, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling this winter. Our guide also includes hiking trails, inline skating and roller rinks. Deep Freeze Ice Arena. 360 McClurg Road, Boardman 44512. 330-963-3104. www.deepfreezeicearena.com. Indoor facility offers public ice skating, figure skating, learn-to-skate programs, private skating lessons and learn-to-play hockey. Deep Freeze also serves as the practice facility for the Youngstown Phantoms.