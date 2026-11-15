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What Constitutes the “Oakmont Community”?
By Bruce Bon,4 days ago
OVA President, Steve Spanier, yesterday published a President’s Message entitled “Elections Have Consequences”. While much of what he has to say is what I would characterize as “motherhood and apple pie”, i.e. things that we all are likely to agree on, I was rather shocked by his assertion that the Oakmont community is “not the individuals who currently live here”! My personal belief is that the Oakmont community is defined by the individuals who currently own property here, i.e. all OVA members.