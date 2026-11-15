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The Next Best Picture Podcast – “Club Kid”
By Matt Neglia,5 days ago
For this week’s main podcast review, Katie Johnson, Josh Parham, Dan Bayer, and Amy Kim join me to discuss the feature directorial debut of Jordan Firstman, “Club Kid,” starring Firstman, Reggie Absolom, Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, Alaska Riley, and Diego Calva. The A24 LGBTQ coming-of-age story had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival and has since become one of the most beloved films of the year. What did we think of it? Please tune in, either on video or audio only, as we discuss Jordan’s writing, direction, performance, the casting and representation of New York City queer nightlife, the discovery of Reggie Absolom, its Oscar prospects, and more in our SPOILER-FILLED review. Thank you for listening, and enjoy!