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Change Is In The Wind: Tonight Will Dump Rain On North Texas And Very Chilly Temps
By Jeanne Prejean,4 days ago
If North Texans thought SMU got swamped today in its 49-7 loss to Wake Forest, it’s nothing compared to what’s in store starting this evening and Sunday. Starting tonight, there’s nary a part of the area that isn’t going to get a drenching. But seriously, after the recent spotty deliveries of rain, the wet stuff might be downright welcomed if it isn’t accompanied by thunder, lightning and flooding.
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