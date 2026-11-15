undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Texas Stars’ Road(runner) Woes Continue in 3-2 Overtime Loss
By Parker Wright,5 days ago
Despite a promising final ten minutes of regulation, the Texas Stars fell to the Tucson Roadrunners in overtime at Tucson Arena by a 3-2 final. It was a surprisingly even result, all things considered. Among the factors against them were yesterday’s ground stoppage, an absolute chasm of a shot differential throughout the game and the fact that Texas is second from the bottom in the league's standing while Tucson is third from the top.