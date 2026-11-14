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MetroParks hikes, nature walks for November, December
By Calendar Desk,3 days ago
MetroParks hikes, nature walks. Upcoming programs include nature walks, full-moon hikes and a guided stroll around the Lily Pond. Wildlife Track and Sign Hike. Collier Preserve. Mill Creek Metroparks, 2823 W. Western Reserve Road, Canfield 44406. Register by Nov. 19, online or call 330-740-7107, ext. 129. Join a MetroParks educator to find and identify animal tracks and other signs of life in Collier Preserve. The groups will learn how to better distinguish coyote from dog tracks, identify woodpecker cavities and what scat tells about an animal’s life. Ages 10 through adults. Hike is moderately difficult. Moderate. 1-3 p.m, Saturday, Nov. 21.