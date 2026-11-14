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BRILL EARNS ALL-REGION HONORS AS RAMAPO MEN FINISH NINTH AT NCAA METRO REGIONAL
3 days ago
Bethlehem, PA: The Ramapo College men's cross country team finished ninth overall at the 2026 NCAA Division III Metro Regional Championships hosted by Moravian University this afternoon. The Roadrunners tallied 269 points in the 8K race held at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course, recording their best team finish at the regional championships in five seasons. Ramapo also finished ahead of NJAC rival Stockton University, which placed tenth overall with 285 points.