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US Consumer Product Safety Commission Issues Warning Against Qing Song Full-Face Snorkel Mask
By John Liang,4 days ago
If you’re still using the discontinued Qing Song Full Face Snorkel Masks, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission says don’t. “The masks can cause consumers to experience labored breathing, loss of consciousness or excess fluid in the lungs that can lead to drowning. In addition, the masks can give rise to increased levels of carbon dioxide which can exacerbate the difficulty of breathing in the mask.”