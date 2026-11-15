undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bethesda Advances To SCISA AAA Football State Finals Against First Baptist With 44-14 Win Over Hilton Head Christian
4 days ago
Savanah--Bethesda senior lineman Steve Mitchell is anxious to make another trip to the SCISA AAA state championship game for himself, but more importantly, for his underclassmen teammates. The Blazers (9-1) will meet First Baptist (10-2) Saturday in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Charleston Southern University for the state title. A...