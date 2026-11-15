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Cross Country Closes Out Season at 2026 Niagara Regional
By John Ewen, Director of Athletic Communications,4 days ago
FREDONIA, N.Y. – The Manhattanville University cross country teams concluded the 2026 season on Saturday, running at the NCAA Division III Niagara Region Cross Country Championship at Fredonia State University. The Valiants had eight athletes in action at the meet, four each from the men's and women's teams, going up against top-tier competition in the region.