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Once We Were Buried
5 days ago
Review Summary: overlooked Myspace-era deathcore band. Once We Were Buried were a deathcore band from Michigan that were active from 2007 to 2009. They recorded five songs during their tenure that were available on their Myspace, but these were never collected into an official release until 2022, when a Bandcamp project called Been There Scene That – who are dedicated to giving releases to Myspace era bands who never had them – compiled their songs into an EP called In Darkness Defiled. OWWB were a band I remember enjoying in high school while they were still active, having had their song When Devoured on my profile for several weeks at one point. As Myspace passed and streaming became primary, I periodically checked for OWWB’s music to show up on Spotify, as several of the more obscure bands of the time period were starting to do so. This never occurred, but the band’s music was revived nonetheless by Been There Scene That, who thankfully provided accessible and good-quality recordings on Bandcamp and CD. It was upon listening to the compiled EP for the first time that I realized that OWWB were above-average songwriters for the genre at the time, and deserve more recognition in the Myspace deathcore canon.