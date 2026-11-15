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Manchester Orchestra
5 days ago
Review Summary: What happens when I don't know what happens?. On April 8th, 2019, I lost a close friend of mine unexpectedly. He was 28 years old. I will never forget receiving that text from his girlfriend at the time, from his number, telling me that he had passed away. I still have it in my phone to this day. I remember being in the office at the time when I read that horrible message, trying to control myself from screaming out loud and nearly dropping my phone because I was utterly horrified and stunned. I was shell-shocked. I refused to believe that what was splayed out across my phone screen was real. There was no way this was real. It couldn’t be real. He was only 28 years old. I talked to his girlfriend on the phone shortly after she gave me the news, where she told me what exactly had happened. It was a very short conversation. I just remember feeling such a lump in my throat during that phone call and feeling that same inability to speak when I called my parents letting them know what had happened. To this day, it still doesn’t seem fathomable. He was only 28 years old.