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Football Falls Short in Fourth Quarter in Defeat at Delaware
4 days ago
NEWARK, Del. — FIU's football program was defeated in a back-and-forth affair, 24-16, by Delaware in Conference USA (CUSA) play on the road on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers (4-6, 2-4 CUSA) out-gained and out-possessed the Fightin' Blue Hens (5-5, 3-3 CUSA) on Saturday, but Delaware made more more critical plays late to pull out the eight-point victory at home. FIU was led offensively by an outstanding performance from Maguire Anderson, who racked up 122 receiving yards with nine catches, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for his career.
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