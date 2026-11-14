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Claudette Soares
11 days ago
Review Summary: "Claudette Soares – O Mundo É Ruim Pra Quem Não Sabe Esperar": Bossa Nova pioneer bids farewell with elegance and vitality at age 91. Released just one day after the passing of Claudette Soares at the age of 91, *O Mundo É Ruim pra Quem Não Sabe Esperar* serves as an unexpectedly beautiful conclusion to an extraordinary musical career. With over twenty albums released throughout her life, this Bossa Nova pioneer returns here with a repertoire that sounds remarkably fresh—as if she had no intention of slowing down. There is something fascinating about an artist with such a long history who still finds new songs to sing, new melodies to explore, and new ways to express herself. Far from feeling like a final testament, the album sounds like a natural continuation of everything Claudette had been creating for decades, now infused with contemporary elements, such as the inclusion of a broader range of instrumentation.