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Michigan fighting to stay motivated amid more disappointment
By Jordan Klein,5 days ago
EUGENE — Junior defensive tackle Jonah Lea’ea appeared defeated. Lea’ea — along with freshman quarterback Tommy Carr — was the first Michigan football team player or coach to address the media after receiving a beatdown from Oregon Saturday. His face appeared dejected, and he lowered his head when he wasn’t listening to or answering a question from the media. Lea’ea’s sentiment was shared by his teammates as well.