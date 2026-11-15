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Don’t Flunk Me Records
4 days ago
An overview of the SRJC music program and the student record label DFM Records. Vic Calavetta and Anthony Stabile explore the world of music production that is offered through the Santa Rosa Junior College’s music production class and program. They dive into the experiences created and remembered throughout the program, focusing on life after the class and how the skills benefit students who are interested in making money off of their music.