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Game Recap: Can anything still be done for Texas A&M’s offense after loss to Tennessee?
By Travis L. BrownTyler Shaw,5 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s offense posted a season-low 179 yards in a 22-7 loss to No. 8 Tennessee Saturday in Kyle Field. Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for a career-low 71 yards, in games of 10 passing attempts or more. KBTX senior A&M sportswriter Travis L. Brown and sports director Tyler Shaw break down the game and take a look at any options the Aggies still have on offense.