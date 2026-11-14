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At Last! Iowa Western Brings Home First Cross Country Crown
12 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Iowa Western Women's Cross Country claimed the program's first NJCAA D1 Cross Country title on Saturday morning at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park. The Reivers have finished on the podium at nationals five times since 2020, including three times as the runner-up between the men's and women's programs, but have never been able to finish on top. The disappointment ended today as all five scorers for Marc Bierbaum's squad finished in the top 15 as Iowa Western blew away the competition, outscoring second-place College of Southern Idaho by 79 team points to claim the title.