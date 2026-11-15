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Community Volunteers Work to Ensure Ballots Are Counted in Imperial County Election
By admin,5 days ago
Community volunteers are conducting outreach efforts across Imperial County to help voters correct missing signatures on their mail-in ballot envelopes, an initiative aimed at ensuring eligible ballots are counted in the Nov. 3 general election. Isabel Solís, president of Amigos de la Comunidad, said the organization is coordinating volunteers to...